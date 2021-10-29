Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in October

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zalando has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

