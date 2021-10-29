Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $17.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.80. 30,667,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,778. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $624,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

