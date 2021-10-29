Zenfuse Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $494,327.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00050092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00098534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

ZEFU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

