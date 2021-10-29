ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) versus Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Critical Survey

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Ardmore Shipping -23.79% -11.16% -4.82%

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Ardmore Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.42 $517.96 million $4.96 9.96 Ardmore Shipping $220.06 million 0.61 -$6.05 million $0.02 201.50

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Ardmore Shipping. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardmore Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Ardmore Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 3 0 2.33 Ardmore Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus target price of $55.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.56%. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.48%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Ardmore Shipping on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

