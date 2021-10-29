Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.95.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $846.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zogenix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after purchasing an additional 755,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after buying an additional 338,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after buying an additional 543,726 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the period.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

