Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires 13,889 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.4% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $115,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $324.85. 8,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

