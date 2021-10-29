Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys 56,334 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,334 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $162,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 11.5% during the first quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 30.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 798,656 shares of company stock worth $213,472,420 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.15. 61,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,628. The company has a market cap of $290.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $299.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Bank of America raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.