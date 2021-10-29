Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Cuts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543,999 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 39,837 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.55% of Tapestry worth $67,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. 14,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,108. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

