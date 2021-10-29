Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $103.16 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.30% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $103,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 259,558 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 930,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,470,000 after buying an additional 47,173 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,704. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

