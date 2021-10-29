Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 56,334 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 664,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,334 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $162,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 798,656 shares of company stock worth $213,472,420 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.15. 61,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,628. The company has a market cap of $290.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $299.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

