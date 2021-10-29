Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,459 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $426,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 425,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $100,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.05. 607,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,889,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.91. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $326.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.66.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

