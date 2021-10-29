Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 2,234 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Linde were worth $62,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Linde by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.92 on Friday, hitting $321.88. 19,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,068. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $321.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.47.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

