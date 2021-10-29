Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $38.35 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.09% of MSCI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in MSCI by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,788,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MSCI by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $654.15. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,488. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $667.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.14.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.