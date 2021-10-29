Zurn Water Solutions Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZWS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $36.80 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.