-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). GAN reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

GAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

GAN stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. GAN has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

In other GAN news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,489. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

