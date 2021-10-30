$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. Nokia reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NOK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.68. 21,221,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,576,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

