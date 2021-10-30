$0.18 EPS Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.57. 2,122,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

