-$0.30 EPS Expected for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. Apollo Endosurgery reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APEN. Stephens began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. 55,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $274.09 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

In other news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc purchased 683,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $173,690.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,061.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

