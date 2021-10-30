$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. BrightView reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.79 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

BV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BrightView by 77,554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BV stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.86. 198,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BrightView has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

