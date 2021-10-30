$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

