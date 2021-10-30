$0.50 EPS Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.32. Terex reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.80. 1,412,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,924. Terex has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

