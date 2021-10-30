-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.17). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.15).

A number of research firms have commented on FSTX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $7,110,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 407,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSTX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 247,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,897. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

