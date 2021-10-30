$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. Genpact has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

