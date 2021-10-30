-$0.62 EPS Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.71). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AERI. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 519,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,232. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $38,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 548,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $9,460,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $8,585,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

