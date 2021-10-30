$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.65. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $13,035,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 35.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

