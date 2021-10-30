$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Avient posted sales of $997.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.88. 608,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. Avient has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $56.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.