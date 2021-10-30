$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $335.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

