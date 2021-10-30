$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

KELYA stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $709.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 52,091 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

