$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capri by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Capri by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after buying an additional 200,868 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. 958,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,765. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. Capri has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

