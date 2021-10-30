$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Masco stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,026. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,434 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after acquiring an additional 960,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after acquiring an additional 670,115 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

