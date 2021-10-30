100,000 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth about $4,945,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth about $39,560,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth about $646,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth about $988,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:RTPY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.