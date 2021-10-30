10,494 Shares in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 53,518 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 305,770 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVDL. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

AVDL stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $568.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

