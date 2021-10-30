10,959 Shares in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,374,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Priveterra Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.