11,559 Shares in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $20,404,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $7,275,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $4,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 84.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,880,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GMBT opened at $9.95 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

