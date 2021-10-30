120,386 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,734,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after buying an additional 374,501 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after buying an additional 528,257 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after buying an additional 175,122 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,133,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $77.93.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

