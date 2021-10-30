12,071 Shares in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEI. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth $20,610,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth $20,610,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $20,807,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth $17,769,000.

Shares of Vine Energy stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. Vine Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

