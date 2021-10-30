1,215 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 80.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,974,000 after acquiring an additional 32,031 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.00 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.27.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

