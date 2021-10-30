$124.44 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce $124.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.60 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $45.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $529.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $556.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $714.98 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $769.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.15.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.69. 561,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,995. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.32. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.60.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

