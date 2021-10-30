13,061 Shares in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YELL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth $9,094,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth $3,749,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $448.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.18. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

