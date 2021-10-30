$149.31 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce sales of $149.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.52 million to $163.10 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $118.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $505.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $491.62 million to $519.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $673.86 million, with estimates ranging from $672.32 million to $675.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.50. 134,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.15. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $56.26 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.