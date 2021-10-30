150,000 Shares in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Acquired by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

