$16.60 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post sales of $16.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.18 million and the highest is $19.79 million. ViewRay posted sales of $10.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $68.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $70.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $113.97 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $134.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.04. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $7.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after buying an additional 2,896,899 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 61.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,463 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 141.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 1,043,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at about $4,158,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

