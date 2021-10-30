17,135 Shares in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $331.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

