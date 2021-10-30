19,687 Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,687 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in 2U by 22.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 95,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in 2U by 5,841.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 2U in the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in 2U by 4.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 19.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWOU opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

