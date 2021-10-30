1MillionNFTs Market Capitalization Achieves $155,252.90 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $155,252.90 and $475,674.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00070144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00095745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,457.58 or 1.00113328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.41 or 0.06945015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00023150 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

