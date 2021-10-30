1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.50. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 25.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $244.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.69. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

