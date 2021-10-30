$23.49 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report sales of $23.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.77 million to $24.20 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $18.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $90.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $91.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $127.87 million, with estimates ranging from $120.10 million to $133.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,462 shares of company stock worth $12,574,125. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 95.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 123.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 235,322 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. 414,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,591. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

