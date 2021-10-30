$244.17 Million in Sales Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will post sales of $244.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.83 million and the lowest is $238.50 million. Invacare reported sales of $224.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $895.34 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $926.93 million, with estimates ranging from $911.60 million to $942.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invacare by 1,297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,912 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,112,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Invacare by 2,601.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 859,651 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invacare by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,717,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 557,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Invacare by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 255,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invacare stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.94. 1,799,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $172.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Invacare has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

