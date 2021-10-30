254,929 Shares in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 254,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $5.87 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.