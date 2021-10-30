$329.05 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $329.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $329.80 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $265.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.16. 115,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.